Police seek suspect in Ka Makana Alii burglary

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in connection with a burglary at Ka Makana Alii shopping center in Kapolei.

Police said the suspect entered the Sura Hawaii restaurant from the back door at about 3:10 a.m. on March 31. He took merchandise and cash before he fled in an unknown direction.

A surveillance video captured images of the perpetrator inside the restaurant.

Anyone with information on the burglary suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.