Police are looking today for a man who allegedly shot at a 19-year-old man Saturday night in Waianae.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police are looking today for a man who allegedly shot at a 19-year-old man Saturday night in Waianae.

The suspect, using a firearm, shot at the teen, who was driving his vehicle at the time, police said.

The 19-year-old managed to flee with only minor injuries.

The shooting reportedly occurred at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police have opened an attempted second-degree murder case.