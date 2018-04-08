Road closures in Waikiki, Ala Moana, downtown for Hapalua Half Marathon

Road closures are in effect for this morning’s Hapalua Half Marathon.

The 13.1-mile race starts in Waikiki on Kalakaua Avenue. The route covers Ala Moana Boulevard and Nimitz Highway to Chinatown where runners turn on Smith Street, North King Street and Punchbowl Street before heading back to Waikiki on Ala Moana. The race ends at Kapiolani Park.

There will be traffic delays in Waikiki and certain parts of Waikiki will not be accessible this morning.

Some TheBus routes will be canceled or detoured. More information is available at thebus.org or 848-5555.

Visit the Hapalua site for more traffic information.