Canadian visitor goes missing after going for swim on Big Isle

The Coast Guard and the Hawaii County Fire Department are searching for a 31-year-old Canadian man who was reported missing after he told his family that he planned to go swimming at Champagne Ponds in Pahoa on the Big Island.

At 10:05 p.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard launched its MH-65 Dolphin helicopter after watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center received a call from the man’s mother.

The Coast Guard and Hawaii Fire Department said his mother reported that her son, Logan Whitfield, left their vacation home to go swimming at Champagne Ponds about 6 p.m. Sunday and failed to return several hours later.

It’s unclear at this time whether Whitfield reached the ponds.

Hawaii island police and firefighters scoured the neighborhood and coastline from the mouth of the pond that enters the ocean. Police and firefighters were to resume search efforts with dive crews, boat and rescue helicopter at dawn today, according to a fire department news release.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard has alerted boaters to keep a lookout for Whitfield.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds with short black hair and a goatee. Whitfield was last seen wearing black swim trunks, black T-shirt and water shoes. He was carrying a black mask and snorkel when he left the vacation home.

Anyone with information on Whitfield’s whereabouts is urged to call the Coast Guard at 842-2600.