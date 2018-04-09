Police seek suspect in University Avenue smokeshop robbery

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in connection with a smoke shop robbery at Puck’s Alley in Moiliili.

At about 9:35 p.m. on March 26, the suspect entered Pipeline Smokeshop located at 1019 University Avenue. Police said he brandished a silver handgun and demanded money from an employee.

The culprit then took some miscellaneous items and fled in an unknown direction.

A surveillance camera captured images of the suspect in the smoke shop.

Anyone with information on the robbery suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.