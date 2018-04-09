 Police seek suspect in University Avenue smokeshop robbery
April 9, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Top News

Police seek suspect in University Avenue smokeshop robbery

By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
April 9, 2018
Updated April 9, 2018 1:26pm

  • CRIMESTOPPERS HONOLULU

    Police released this image from a security video of a male brandishing a silver handgun during a robbery at the Pipeline Smokeshop on University Avenue at about 9:35 p.m. March 26.

ADVERTISING

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in connection with a smoke shop robbery at Puck’s Alley in Moiliili.

At about 9:35 p.m. on March 26, the suspect entered Pipeline Smokeshop located at 1019 University Avenue. Police said he brandished a silver handgun and demanded money from an employee.

The culprit then took some miscellaneous items and fled in an unknown direction.

A surveillance camera captured images of the suspect in the smoke shop.

Anyone with information on the robbery suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

PREVIOUS STORY
Big Island monk seal weans, public asked not to interact
NEXT STORY
Deedy appeals to halt third trial in Waikiki shooting
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING