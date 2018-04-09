 Former UH, now NFL receiver Trevor Davis accused of making false bomb threat
April 9, 2018
    Trevor Davis caught a pass during UH drills in Aug. 2012. Police say the Green Bay Packers wide receiver was arrested after falsely claiming to have explosives while checking in for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

LOS ANGELES >> Police say Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested after falsely claiming to have explosives while checking in for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

Airport police spokesman Rob Pedregon said today that Davis was booked on a charge of making a false bomb threat at an airport and released with a summons to appear in court.

He said Davis was checking in for a Hawaiian Airlines flight when an airline employee asked him whether he had any explosives in his bag.

Pedregon said Davis said “yes” and asked a woman he was traveling with, “Did you pack the explosives?”

Airline employees called police and Davis was arrested. The woman wasn’t charged.

The team said it was aware of the matter and was still gathering additional information.

Comments (5)
