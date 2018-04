Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 16-inch main break on Komo Mai Drive at the hairpin turn near the bottom of Pacific Palisades.

The main break was reported at approximately 5:30 p.m. today.

There will be an alternating contraflow on Komo Mai Drive near the hairpin turn where police are managing traffic.

Pacific Palisades residents are asked to conserve water until further notice.