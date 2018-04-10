 Gwen Stefani to kick off Las Vegas residency in June
April 10, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Features

Gwen Stefani to kick off Las Vegas residency in June

Associated Press
April 10, 2018
Updated April 10, 2018 11:25am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Gwen Stefani arrives at the Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles in 2017. Stefani is the latest superstar to ink a deal for a series of regularly scheduled shows in Las Vegas.

ADVERTISING

LAS VEGAS >> Gwen Stefani is the latest superstar to ink a deal for a series of regularly scheduled shows in Las Vegas.

Caesars Entertainment announced today that Stefani will kick off a residency at the Planet Hollywood casino-resort in June.

The hollaback girl in a statement says having a show in Las Vegas is “an incredible honor.” She says growing up in Anaheim, California, she could never have imagined one day having her own residency.

Caesars says Stefani’s show will celebrate the breadth of her musical career.

Stefani released her first holiday album last fall. “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Holiday Album chart.

Tickets go on sale Friday. Shows at the casino-resort’s Zappos Theater are scheduled for June, July, December, February and March.

PREVIOUS STORY
Local surfers help LPGA golfer find keys at Makaha Beach
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING