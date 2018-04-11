 Hawaii physician receives rare honor
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
April 11, 2018
Updated April 11, 2018 12:34pm

  • COURTESY JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

    Dr. Marjorie Mau

Dr. Marjorie Mau, director of research for the John A. Burns School of Medicine’s Department of Native Hawaiian Health at the University of Hawaii-Manoa, has been named a fellow in the Royal College of Physicians, a British professional body founded in 1518.

She is one of only 25 U.S. physicians to receive the honor.

Mau, a professor and founding chair of the Department of Native Hawaiian Health, is also the first woman from Hawaii ever ranked a master physician by the American College of Physicians. She was the first Native Hawaiian woman to be board-certified in both endocrinology and internal medicine.

The Kalani High School graduate serves as principal investigator for multiple grants at UH-Manoa, where she has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health for 25 years. Her research interests include health disparities, with a special emphasis on diabetes, heart disease and obesity. She has cared for patients in the rural communities on Molokai as well as urban Honolulu, and served as medical officer on the Hokule‘a.

