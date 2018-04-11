Math tutor Andre Ingram gets his shot with Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES >> Staples Center stirred in anticipation as a thin 32-year-old rookie with taught cheek bones and gray speckled hair walked over to the scorer’s table to check in. The arena erupted when the part-time math tutor made his first three pointer.

In one corner of the arena an “Ingram” chant began, and they weren’t talking about Brandon. They were talking about the man who spent 10 years playing in tiny gyms or practice facilities, in far-flung towns in flyover states, hoping someday he’d get a chance in the NBA.

When the fans chanted “M-V-P,” they didn’t mean James Harden, who was also on the court. They meant Andre Ingram, and they were living his fantasy with him.

The past 10 years were all for this day. The days when he wondered if this was all worth it, when he made less than $30,000 a year to play basketball, living with roommates sometimes a decade younger than him, were for this.

Andre Ingram is an NBA player. He led the Lakers in scoring for the first half of the game and didn’t miss until 5:02 remained in the fourth quarter, finishing with 19 points and four made threes. The Lakers lost to the Houston Rockets 105-99 without their three young stars — Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram. It was a game that meant little except that it made one man’s dream come true.

“He showed the basketball world tonight what he can do,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “The only three he missed he got fouled on.”

It started on Monday morning.

No, actually, it started 11 years ago, when Ingram went undrafted out of American University. He could have found a job with his degree in physics, but he chose basketball instead. The Utah Flash of the NBA’s developmental league selected him in the seventh round. He played there for four years until the team folded, in a league where players made between $18,000 and $24,000.

The Los Angeles D-Fenders, now the South Bay Lakers, gave him a shot next. Ingram spent four seasons in Los Angeles, even sometimes scrimmaging against then-D-Fenders assistant Luke Walton.

So he stuck with it while the teams changed and the league changed. He stuck with it as the players around him became so much younger than he they looked to him as a father figure.

“Whenever we had a topic of discussion and we had two sides, we went to him and whatever he said was usually the tiebreaker,” said Alex Caruso, who played with Ingram for the South Bay Lakers while on a two-way contract this season.

Caruso has seen the G-League, with its low salaries, budget travel and games in tiny gyms in far-flung places break people.

“I have known guys that played a couple of years in the G League and they’re like, man, I can’t do this anymore and they went overseas and they are making good money but they gave up on the dream because it wasn’t worth the fight,” Caruso said.

Ingram never felt that way — at least not for long.

On Monday morning, Ingram thought he was going into the Lakers offices for an exit meeting with the South Bay Lakers. But as he walked into the room, he saw Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka and Walton there.

Ingram smiled brightly when South Bay Lakers general manager Nick Mazzella told him that this wasn’t just an exit meeting. The Lakers were calling him up. Finally.

He called his wife back in Richmond, Va., and she began screaming into the phone. His mother, there in Richmond, too, started screaming with her.

“They probably let out what I truly wanted to let out,” Ingram said.

When Ingram checked into the game, Chris Paul shook his hand and congratulated him.

“I’ve been in the D-League, G-League because I want to be in (the NBA),” Ingram said. “It was always that thought from the start, from graduating to now. It was always the thought.”

When his first daughter was born he wondered if he should try something else, if there was a better, more responsible way to make a living and raise a family.

That daughter is six years old now. On Tuesday night, she was in Staples Center and saw her dad’s three-pointer cut the Rockets’ lead to three late in the fourth quarter. Then she got to see 18,000 people leap to their feet to scream for him all because he never gave up.