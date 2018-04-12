Weekend lane closures for westbound H-1 start Friday night

Lane closures are scheduled for the westbound H-1 freeway between the Pearl City/Waimalu offramp (Exit 10) and the H-1/H-2 split over four consecutive weekends, for micropile installations, according to the state Department of Transportation.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Lane closures are scheduled for the westbound H-1 freeway between the Pearl City/Waimalu offramp (Exit 10) and the H-1/H-2 split over four consecutive weekends, for micropile installations, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The weekend lane closures are scheduled as follows:

>> From 9 p.m. Friday through noon Saturday: Three right lanes will be closed for concrete pours.

>> From noon Saturday through 6 p.m. Saturday: Two right lanes will be closed as the concrete cures.

>> From 6 p.m. Saturday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday: Three right lanes will be closed for pavement restoration and clean-up.

>> To be repeated on the weekends starting Friday, April 20; Friday, April 27; and Friday, May 4.

The micropiles are being installed to support the drain boxes and covers in the right travel lane, giving them the additional needed support to sustain the weight of vehicle loads. Their installation requires the use of large equipment, including cranes, drill rigs and concrete mixers.

Special-duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control, and electronic message boards will be posted to warn motorists of the closures. Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time during the construction.

Updates on weekend lane closures and all roadwork are available at this link.