Officer sues United, Chicago in passenger-dragging case

CHICAGO >> An aviation security officer who was fired after dragging a passenger from a plane last year is suing United Airlines and the city of Chicago, claiming he wasn’t properly trained to deal with such a situation and was defamed in the aftermath.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

CHICAGO >> An aviation security officer who was fired after dragging a passenger from a plane last year is suing United Airlines and the city of Chicago, claiming he wasn’t properly trained to deal with such a situation and was defamed in the aftermath.

James Long was one of the officers called to a plane in April 2017 after Dr. David Dao refused to give up his seat to a United employee traveling from O’Hare International Airport to Louisville. Video taken by other passengers shows Long dragging a bloodied Dao from the plane.

Long was fired in August.

Long filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Chicago Department of Aviation, its commissioner Ginger Evans, and United. He’s seeking more than $150,000 in damages.

According to Long, the department didn’t provide him with the proper training to respond to the situation.

ON THE MOVE

>> Central Pacific Bank has announced that Clayton Kauhane has been appointed trust services officer. He has 25 years of financial industry experience, including having served as an electronic banking specialist. Prior to joining CPB, Kauhane was a vice president for Bank of America’s California Trust Center, Wells Fargo’s Long Beach Trust Center and Bank of Hawaii’s Investment Services Group.