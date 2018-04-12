 Officer sues United, Chicago in passenger-dragging case
Associated Press
April 12, 2018
CHICAGO >> An aviation security officer who was fired after dragging a passenger from a plane last year is suing United Airlines and the city of Chicago, claiming he wasn’t properly trained to deal with such a situation and was defamed in the aftermath.

James Long was one of the officers called to a plane in April 2017 after Dr. David Dao refused to give up his seat to a United employee traveling from O’Hare International Airport to Louisville. Video taken by other passengers shows Long dragging a bloodied Dao from the plane.

Long was fired in August.

Long filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Chicago Department of Aviation, its commissioner Ginger Evans, and United. He’s seeking more than $150,000 in damages.

According to Long, the department didn’t provide him with the proper training to respond to the situation.

