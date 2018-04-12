Word Press Photo Contest

This photo won the World Press Photo of the Year and the first prize Spot News singles category, titled "Venezuela Crisis" by Ronaldo Schemidt for Agence France-Presse. It shows José Víctor Salazar Balza, 28, catching fire amid violent clashes with riot police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017.
This photo titled "Royal Shrovetide Football" by Oliver Scarff, Agence France-Presse, which was awarded the first prize in the Sports singles category, shows members of opposing teams, the Up'ards and Down'ards, grapple for the ball during the historic, annual Royal Shrovetide Football Match in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, UK, Feb. 28, 2017.
This photo titled "Banned Beauty", by Heba Khamis, which was awarded the first prize in the category Contemporary Issues stories, shows Kamini Tontines, 12, from Bafang, western Cameroon, hiding her breasts after her mother has ironed them, Nov. 6, 2016. Breast ironing is a traditional practice in Cameroon that involves massaging or pressing the breasts of pubescent girls in order to suppress or reverse breast development. The practice is carried out in the belief that it will delay maturity and help prevent rapes or sexual advances.
This photo titled "Resignation Syndrome" by Magnus Wennman, which was awarded the first prize in the People singles category, shows Djeneta, right, who has been bedridden and unresponsive for two-and-a-half years, and her sister Ibadeta for more than six months, with uppgivenhetssyndrom (resignation syndrome), in Horndal, Sweden, March 2, 2017.
This photo titled "Dumpster Diver" by Corey Arnold, was awarded the first prize in the Nature singles category and shows a bald eagle feasting on meat scraps in the garbage bins of a supermarket in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, USA, Feb. 14, 2017.
This photo titled "Warriors Who Once Feared Elephants Now Protect Them" by Ami Vitale for National Geographic, which was awarded the first prize in the Nature stories category shows a rescued baby elephant being tended at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, in northern Kenya, Sept. 29, 2016.
This photo titled "Wasteland", by Kadir van Lohuizen, NOOR images, which was awarded the first prize in the Environment stories category, shows a barge with more than 300 tonnes of mainly plastic is on its way from the Bronx to a recycling plant in Brooklyn, New York, USA, May 26, 2016. Until the mid-1990s, New York's primary method of disposing of waste was to dump it at sea.