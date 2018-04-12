HIFF Spring Showcase concludes at Dole Cannery

The Hawaii International Film Festival Spring Showcase concludes this week, with screenings Friday through Sunday at Dole Cannery.

Ticket prices are $12-$14 per film for the general public, ($10 HIFF members). Visit hiff.org for information and schedules.

THIS WEEK’S LINEUP

>> “Leave No Trace”

3:30 p.m. Friday. Will and his daughter have been living off-the-grid for years near Portland, Ore. Once discovered, social services take over and the pair struggle to adapt to their new way of life. (2018, 1:48)

>> “Kusama Infinity”

4 p.m. Friday. Artist Yayoi Kusama, who spent 30 years in a mental institution, had a brush with fame in America during the 1960s, and finally achieved international renown. In English and Japanese with subtitles. (2017, 1:20)

>> “Out of State”

6 p.m. Friday. Two native Hawaiians imprisoned in the Arizona desert discover their indigenous traditions from a fellow inmate and, upon finishing their terms, are eager to prove to both themselves and their families that they’ve changed. In English and Hawaiian. (2018, 1:19)

>> “The Hungry”

6:15 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

This contemporary retelling of the Shakespearean tragedy Titus Andronicus is set in an extravagant Indian wedding in New Delhi and explores the role of the patriarch and corruption in Indian politics and big business through a powerful family with dark secrets. In Hindi with subtitles. (2017, India/U.K., 1:40)

>> “Ramen Heads”

8 p.m. Friday. Tokyo-based chef Osamu Tomita, “the reigning king of ramen,” shares recipes, trade secrets and his thoughts on flavors and ingredients. In Japanese with subtitles. (2017, Japan, 1:33)

>> “The Guilty”

8:15 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Sunday. A police officer demoted to desk duty answers a panicked phone call from a kidnapped woman and the line disconnects abruptly. Confined in the police station, he must use every bit of his skills to find this woman. In Danish with subtitles. (2017, Denmark, 1:25)

>> “The Satellite Girl and Milk Cow”

1 p.m. Saturday. This animated comedy—a tale of friendship between a cow, a girl and an enchanted roll of toilet paper banding together in an attempt to set the world right—explores the importance of connection while facing life’s challenges. In Korean with subtitles. (2014, South Korea, 1:21)

>> “A Kid Like Jake”

2:30 p.m. Saturday. The parents (Claire Danes and Jim Parsons) of 4-year-old Jake face the task of getting him into private school, which requires them to focus on his uniqueness: his love of dresses, fairy tales and princesses. (2018, 1:32)

>> “Destiny: The Tale of Kamakura”

3 p.m. Saturday. Based on the popular 1980s manga about the adventures of Isshiki and his wife Akiko in a supernatural town filled with other-worldly creatures, spirits and goblins. In Japanese with subtitles. (2017, Japan, 2:09)

>> “Sexy Durga”

4:30 p.m. Saturday. Two runaway girls are picked up by two small-time arms dealers in this film that examines gender roles in Indian society. In Malayalam with subtitles. (2017, India, 1:25)

>> “Little Forest”

5:45 p.m. Saturday and 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Korean cuisine and slow cooking take the spotlight in this Korean remake of the Japanese manga and film in which young Hye-won escapes the big city to live in the countryside, living off the land through four seasons of food and harvest. In Korean with subtitles. (2018, South Korea, 1:43)

>> “Pick of the Litter”

6:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Follow the lives of five Labrador retriever puppies, bred for the purpose of becoming guide dogs for the blind, from the moment of their birth to their final destinations. (2018, 1:21)

>> “The Third Murder”

8 p.m. Saturday. A defendant in a murder trial confesses, but his attorney begins to doubt his client after the victim’s family and the defendant testify. In Japanese with subtitles. (2017, Japan, 2:04)

>> “Mixed Doubles”

8:30 p.m. Saturday. Young Tamako was raised to become a table tennis prodigy but after her mother died, she dropped the sport. Years later Tamako is dating a table tennis whiz, Akihito, who leaves her for a pro. Tamako concocts a wild scheme for payback. In Japanese with subtitles. (2018, Japan, 1:59)

>> “Lean on Pete”

3 p.m. Sunday. Coming-of-age story about a homeless teen trying to locate his only known relative, last known to be living a thousand miles away. (2017, 1:59)

>> “Jimami Tofu”

4:45 p.m. Sunday When Singaporean chef Ryan’s wife disappears, he heads to her family’s restaurant in Okinawa where he discovers flavors beyond his imagination. In English and Japanese with subtitles. (2017, Japan/Singapore, 2:01)

>> “Tremble All You Want”

5:30 p.m Sunday. This Japanese rom-com is about a woman, still enamored with her junior high school crush, who catches the eye of a co-worker.

>> “Hearts Beat Loud”

7:30 p.m. Sunday. A father uses music as a ruse to keep his daughter from leaving home for college, resulting in an unlikely songwriting duo. (2017, 1:36)