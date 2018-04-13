3 arrested on suspicion of operating businesses used for prostitution

Police have arrested three women on suspicion of operating businesses used for prostitution at three different locations in Honolulu.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police have arrested three women on suspicion of operating businesses used for prostitution at three different locations in Honolulu.

The arrests occurred Thursday morning at 1694 Kalakaua Ave., 23 S. Vineyard Blvd. and 1507 S. King St. All suspects are in their early 60s.

Officers of the Honolulu Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice Division arrested each suspect on suspicion of illegal ownership of a business and promoting prostitution.

Police said the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney was the lead investigator in the cases. Officers of the Narcotics/Vice Division assisted.

Brooks Baehr, prosecutor’s office spokesman, declined to comment on the cases.

In August 2016 three different people were indicted in connection with operating a business used for prostitution at 1507 S. King St., which is one of the sites where police arrested one of the three women Thursday morning.