Upgrades coming to Las Vegas Stratosphere

Golden Entertainment, slot machine owner and operator and owner of PT’s bars, says it will invest $140 million in a large-scale makeover of the Stratosphere resort and tower, which it recently purchased.

Plans call for a renovation of about half the rooms, the addition of a gastro-brewery, new dining options and the conversion of unused areas into meeting space. The project is expected to be completed by 2021. A new players club that will incorporate the PT’s brand is also in the works.

Numbers game

Mandalay Bay has changed its floor-numbering scheme to eliminate the 32nd floor, now infamous as the firing point for the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. Floors 31-34 have been renumbered 56-59. Guests are already confused by the strange numbering system at the hotel that allocates floors 35-39 to the Four Seasons. Floor numbering will now go 1-30, 35-39 (Four Seasons) and 56-63. Interesting, since the hotel is only 43 stories tall.

Stefani to Planet Hollywood

As expected, Gwen Stefani, pictured below, is coming to Las Vegas. “Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl” will play a 25-show residency at Planet Hollywood starting June 27, with tickets starting at $59.

Museum-discount parlay

The Mob Museum and the National Atomic Testing Museum are offering a discount when you visit them in tandem. Show a receipt from either at the other and get 25 percent off the second admission. Since the Mob Museum costs $26.95 and Atomic is $22, you’ll save a little more by going to Atomic first. No expiration time between visits is specified.

Question: What’s the ticket situation for the Vegas Golden Knights during the NHL playoffs?

Answer: As is typical for high-profile sporting events, tickets for the first-round playoffs against the L.A. Kings are selling at inflated prices in the resale markets. Tickets reportedly start at $185, with an average of about $450. If you can’t attend the game, there are viewing parties in casinos and bars, as Las Vegas embraces its first-year playoff team.