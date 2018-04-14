Kauai under a flash flood warning

Kauai is under a flash flood warning until 11:15 p.m. today.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Kauai is under a flash flood warning until 11:15 p.m. today.

“At 8:05 p.m., radar indicated heavy showers continuing to produce rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour along the north shore of Kauai between Princeville and Haena,” National Weather Service officials said. “Kauai Emergency Management Agency reports that Kuhio Highway remains closed due to landslides between Waikoko and Wainiha Valley.”

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Kilauea, Hanalei, Na Pali State Park, Princeville, Haena, Wainiha and Kokee State Park.

Due to the heavy rains, a brown water advisory has also been issued for Kauai.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.

Beach closures:

>> Kalapaki Beach

>> Koloa Landing

>> Moloaa Bay

Road closures:

>> Both lanes of Kuhio Highway in Waikoko and Wainiha will remain closed in both directions through tonight following three landslides that occurred in the area at approximately 2 p.m.

>> Kuhio Highway also remains closed in the vicinity of Haena Beach Park and the Dry Cave due to rushing waters. A “Road Flooded” sign and cones have been posted in the area.

A flash flood watch continues state-wide through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Weather officials say the greatest risk for flooding will be along windward slopes, though all areas could experience flooding.