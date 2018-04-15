40 stranded without food or water at Kauai Red Cross shelter

About 40 people are stranded today without food or water at a Red Cross shelter on Kauai as floodwaters continued to rise around the shelter.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

About 40 people are stranded today without food or water at a Red Cross shelter on Kauai as floodwaters continued to rise around the shelter.

Coralie Chun Matayoshi, chief executive officer of the Red Cross in Hawaii, said the people showed up at the Hanalei Elementary School shelter at about 8 p.m. Saturday because of flooding on the North Shore.

Officials planned to pick them up by helicopter today and take them to another shelter near the Princeville Airport, but the helicopters were grounded for most of the day by the bad weather.

The shelter occupants’ last meal was pizza at 10:30 a.m. and they ran out of water at about 2:30 p.m., Matayoshi said.

“We’ve never had this before,” Matayoshi said by phone.

At about 4:30 p.m., it was raining again and the school was completely surrounded by rising water.

Matayoshi said the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation offered to deliver food to the evacuees by personal watercraft, but a nearby business was also dealing with flooding and unable to provide the supplies to be delivered. The Hawaii Guard offered to deliver food by air, but the weather kept the helicopters grounded.

She said most of the occupants were reportedly tourists from Hanalei.

She said the occupants were not able to drive to the shelter near Princeville earlier in the day because there were numerous landslides on the roadway.

“We don’t have that much time,” Matayoshi said. “We’re trying to get food over there.”

She said the occupants may have to stay a second night if first responders are not able to pick them up by helicopter before darkness comes.