 ‘Rampage’ takes No. 1 from ‘A Quiet Place’ at the box office
Associated Press
April 15, 2018
Updated April 15, 2018 7:05am

  • WARNER BROS. VIA AP

    Dwayne Johnson stars in “Rampage.”

LOS ANGELES >> Dwayne Johnson’s arcade game-inspired “Rampage” crept past last week’s top film “A Quiet Place” to take the No. 1 spot on the box office charts, but just barely.

Studios estimate that “Rampage” has grossed $34.5 million in its first weekend in theaters. In a very close second was the modestly-budgeted John Krasinski thriller “A Quiet Place” with $32.6 million. In just two weeks, the word-of-mouth sensation is now just shy of $100 million in grosses from North American theaters.

Third place went to the low-budget Blumhouse horror “Truth or Dare,” which brought in an estimated $19.1 million in its first three days in theaters after a Friday the 13th opening.

