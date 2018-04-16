Kauai hikers rescued; some roads remain closed due to flooding, landslides

The Coast Guard rescued two hikers on Kauai’s North Shore who were trapped in the area due to heavy downpours that pummeled the island over the weekend.

At about 8:20 a.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard’s MH-65 Dolphin helicopter responded to Hanakapiai Beach after responding to a possible emergency position indicating beacon alert. Once the aircraft reached the area, crews safely hoisted the two hikers and transported them to Princeville Airport.

Both were described to be in good condition.

About three hours later, the Coast Guard was conducting an aerial assessment of Kauai in the aftermath of the storm when they overheard a radio transmission from about 30 stranded hikers on Kalalau Beach.

The crew located the hikers and informed watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu of their location. Coast Guard spokeswoman Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir said they spoke to the hikers Sunday and they are in good condition.

The Coast Guard reported the hikers “have food and supplies and are not in need of an immediate rescue.”

Muir said the state emergency operating center on Kauai is addressing the issue. Coast Guard representatives are also at the site to work with officials on a coordinated plan. Meanwhile, Coast Guard assets are available and on standby.

The National Weather Service canceled a flash flood watch for Kauai at about 3:35 a.m.

Various roads and areas, however, remain closed today for safety reasons. Kauai officials said Kuhio Highway at Hanalei Bridge is closed as inspectors are on their way to assess the area to determine whether the bridge is safe for motorists.

The following areas are also closed:

>> Hanalei Plantation Road and Weke Road in proximity to Black Pot Beach due to sinkholes

>> Mauka section of Kahiliholo Road at Kalihiwai Ridge due to severe erosion.

>> Kuhio Highway between Waikoko and Wainiha due to multiple landslides

Gov. David Ige is on Kauai today after he issued an emergency declaration Sunday due to flooding and landslides.

Flash floods had ripped houses off foundations and stranded about 40 people at a Red Cross shelter in Hanalei.

Crews from the Hawaii Fire Department and Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services helped evacuated residents to higher ground after they were trapped inside their homes.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.