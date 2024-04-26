Man, toddler seriously injured in Ewa Beach moped crash

A man and toddler are in serious condition after being thrown from their moped Thursday, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Paramedics from EMS responded to the scene at about 4:10 p.m. Thursday at 91-1159 Keahumoa Parkway in Ewa Beach.

EMS responded to two patients — a 3-year-old boy and a man in his 20s or 30s — who were riding on one moped when it lost control, hit a curb, and ejected both.

Both were treated with advanced life support, EMS said, and taken to a hospital emergency room in serious condition.