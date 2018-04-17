Zipper Lane opens after slight delay

The Zipper Lane on the H-1 freeway ended up opening at 5:44 a.m. today instead of the previous projected time of 6 a.m. that was due to a contractor working on the freeway taking longer than scheduled.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Zipper Lane on the H-1 freeway ended up opening at 5:44 a.m. today instead of the previous projected time of 6 a.m. that was due to a contractor working on the freeway taking longer than scheduled.

The State Department of Transportation said the Zipmobile operator was able to “make up ground” and the Zipper Lane is now fully open.