Zipper Lane opens after slight delay

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 17, 2018
Updated April 17, 2018 5:55am

    The H-1 freeway at the Kaonohi overpass was backed up this morning. The Zipper Lane was scheduled to open at 6 a.m. rather than the usual 5:30 a.m. due to a contractor working on the freeway longer than scheduled.

The Zipper Lane on the H-1 freeway ended up opening at 5:44 a.m. today instead of the previous projected time of 6 a.m. that was due to a contractor working on the freeway taking longer than scheduled.

The State Department of Transportation said the Zipmobile operator was able to “make up ground” and the Zipper Lane is now fully open.

