Fire chars vacant home in Maunawili

Honolulu firefighters responded to a fire where flames ravaged a home on Maleko Street in Maunawili early today.

Nine units with 34 firefighters responded to the blaze at 3:15 a.m. Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said they brought the fire under control at 6:09 a.m.

Firefighters are continuing to battle hot spots in the rear of the home.

No injuries were reported at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Neighbor Rick Chung said the home has been vacant for several years.