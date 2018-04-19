 Fire chars vacant home in Maunawili
April 19, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Top News

Fire chars vacant home in Maunawili

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 19, 2018
Updated April 19, 2018 7:58am

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire on Maleko Street in Maunawili early today.

ADVERTISING

Honolulu firefighters responded to a fire where flames ravaged a home on Maleko Street in Maunawili early today.

Nine units with 34 firefighters responded to the blaze at 3:15 a.m. Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said they brought the fire under control at 6:09 a.m.

Firefighters are continuing to battle hot spots in the rear of the home.

No injuries were reported at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Neighbor Rick Chung said the home has been vacant for several years.

PREVIOUS STORY
All islands under flash flood watch; winter storm warning for Big Isle summits
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING