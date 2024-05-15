Emergency closures planned for Pali, Kalanianaole highways

State transportation officials plan several emergency closures over Kalanianaole and Pali highways for more slope stabilization work following heavy rains.

Following inspections today, the Hawaii Department of Transportation plans the following closures to minimize the risk of uncontrolled landslides:

>> 7 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Thursday: Closure of Kailua-bound Kalanianaole Highway between Kamehameha Highway and Kapaa Quarry Road for loose soil removal and slope stabilization.

>> 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday: A single, right-lane closure on Pali Highway just after the Honolulu-bound tunnels to repair a section of slope stabilization fabric that fell off during recent heavy rain events. This is the area where a major landslide occurred in December 2023.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas.