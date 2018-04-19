Shark bites male visitor, 29, on leg near Kauai’s Shipwreck Beach

A shark bit a 29-year-old male visitor who was body-boarding near Shipwreck’s Beach on Kauai about 8 a.m. today.

The man sustained non-life threatening injuries to his leg and was taken by a private vehicle to seek medical care, Kauai County officials said.

County Ocean Safety officials closed Keoneloa Bay to swimming after he attack. Lifeguards have posted “Shark Sighted” and “No Swimming” signs along the bay and are warning surfers and beachgoers to stay out of the water.

Lifeguards will reassess the water Friday morning to determine if it is safe for swimming, officials said.

The island is still under a brown water advisory in the aftermath of last weekend’s heavy rains and devastating flooding.