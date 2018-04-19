 Shark bites male visitor, 29, on leg near Kauai’s Shipwreck Beach
April 19, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Top News

Shark bites male visitor, 29, on leg near Kauai’s Shipwreck Beach

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 19, 2018
Updated April 19, 2018 1:10pm
ADVERTISING

A shark bit a 29-year-old male visitor who was body-boarding near Shipwreck’s Beach on Kauai about 8 a.m. today.

The man sustained non-life threatening injuries to his leg and was taken by a private vehicle to seek medical care, Kauai County officials said.

County Ocean Safety officials closed Keoneloa Bay to swimming after he attack. Lifeguards have posted “Shark Sighted” and “No Swimming” signs along the bay and are warning surfers and beachgoers to stay out of the water.

Lifeguards will reassess the water Friday morning to determine if it is safe for swimming, officials said.

The island is still under a brown water advisory in the aftermath of last weekend’s heavy rains and devastating flooding.

PREVIOUS STORY
Several of Kauai’s state parks closed due to flood
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING