Hawaii island police identified the man killed in a head-on collision in Laupahoehoe on Wednesday as Joseph H. Wolf, 40, of Kailua-Kona.

Wolf died after the truck he was driving collided with a fuel tanker on Highway 19, near the 25-mile marker.

This was the eighth traffic-related fatality of the year on Hawaii island, compared to seven at the same time last year.