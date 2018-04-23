Asphalt repair closing Foster Botanical Garden

Foster Botanical Garden in downtown Honolulu is scheduled to be closed Tuesday for improvements to its asphalt pathway, city officials said.

Weather permitting, contractors are expected to apply a slurry seal to about 9,210 square feet of pathway to protect and enhance its condition. The city’s oldest botanical garden will be closed all day on Tuesday for the work to be done.

“While most of the botanical garden staff help to maintain the garden’s lush plant life, we must also take care of the manmade facilities which help make the garden accessible to everyone,” said Joshlyn Sand, director of the Honolulu Botanical Gardens, in a news release. “We hope this project will enhance the garden experience for our visitors, making this unique attraction even more enjoyable.”

The city awarded the contract, about $24,000, for the work to Alakona Corporation.