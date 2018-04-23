 Van hits at least 8 people in Toronto
Van hits at least 8 people in Toronto

April 23, 2018
TORONTO >> Canadian police say a van in Toronto has struck at least 8 people, but that the cause of the incident and the extent of the injuries are not yet known.

Authorities say the white van hit the crowd of pedestrians in north Toronto.

Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.

The incident occurred Monday as Cabinet ministers from the G7 countries were gathered in Toronto to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.

