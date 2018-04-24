 Man posing as Uber driver rapes university student, Georgia police say
April 24, 2018 | 82° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man posing as Uber driver rapes university student, Georgia police say

Associated Press
April 24, 2018
Updated April 24, 2018 2:14pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    People entered the headquarters of Uber, in March 2017, in San Francisco. A man posing as an Uber driver at the University of Georgia is accused of sexually assaulting women he picked up in his vehicle, authorities said.

ADVERTISING

ATHENS, Ga. >> A man posing as an Uber driver at the University of Georgia is accused of sexually assaulting women he picked up in his vehicle, authorities said.

A 21-year-old student got into the minivan of Emerson Redd, 53, outside a downtown Athens club early Friday thinking it was the Uber she had called, Athens-Clarke County police said. She got suspicious when she saw the vehicle was missing a GPS device, so she took pictures of the driver and demanded to be let out when he touched her inappropriately. The driver let her go.

About an hour later, police say, Redd picked up another university student and raped her. He has been charged with rape and sexual battery.

The first victim alerted officers after police posted a notice about the rape on Facebook, Athens-Clarke County police Capt. Jerry Saulters told news outlets. Police say they feared the suspect might attack others if not apprehended quickly.

“Our concern early on was he would strike again so we worked this case hard,” Saulters told The Athens Banner-Herald . “We had detectives who worked this case for 24 to 30 hours straight.”

Pictures taken by the students helped police break the case, they said.

Detectives spent hours scrutinizing the photos that showed portions of the interior of the suspect’s vehicle before determining it was a Chrysler Pacifica minivan, Saulters said.

He said that it appeared the suspect might have chosen his victims by cruising downtown Athens looking for young women holding cellphones to their ears while appearing to be waiting on a ride.

PREVIOUS STORY
Puna man charged after second raid of home
NEXT STORY
Trump backtracks on Syria after talks with French leader
Comments (2)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING