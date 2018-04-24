Shoplifter broke wrist of Ewa Beach store security guard, police say

Police arrested a man early this morning after he allegedly stole an item from a store and injured a security guard who tried to stop him in Ewa Beach.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police arrested a man early this morning after he allegedly stole an item from a store and injured a security guard who tried to stop him in Ewa Beach.

Police said the suspect was observed taking the unspecified item at Longs Drugs and leaving the store without paying for it at about 10:40 p.m. Monday.

The store manager alerted security personnel at the shopping center. When a security guard attempted to stop the culprit, police said the suspect used force against him and the guard sustained a fracture in his left wrist. The assailant fled the scene.

Police located the suspect and arrested him shortly before 1 a.m. today on suspicion of second-degree robbery.