 Shoplifter broke wrist of Ewa Beach store security guard, police say
April 24, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Top News

Shoplifter broke wrist of Ewa Beach store security guard, police say

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 24, 2018
Updated April 24, 2018 9:44am
ADVERTISING

Police arrested a man early this morning after he allegedly stole an item from a store and injured a security guard who tried to stop him in Ewa Beach.

Police said the suspect was observed taking the unspecified item at Longs Drugs and leaving the store without paying for it at about 10:40 p.m. Monday.

The store manager alerted security personnel at the shopping center. When a security guard attempted to stop the culprit, police said the suspect used force against him and the guard sustained a fracture in his left wrist. The assailant fled the scene.

Police located the suspect and arrested him shortly before 1 a.m. today on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

PREVIOUS STORY
Dow drops 500 points after Caterpillar forecast
NEXT STORY
Man charged in Mapunapuna robbery
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING