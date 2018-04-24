 ‘Smallville’ actress granted bail in sex trafficking case
NEW YORK >> An actress best known for playing a young Superman’s friend has been granted bail while fighting charges that she helped recruit women into a cult-like group.

A federal judge in Brooklyn agreed today to release Allison Mack on $5 million bond and place her under home detention in California. She’ll be living with her parents.

She has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking.

Prosecutors say she worked as a slave “master” and recruited women to a group led by a man who sold himself as a self-improvement guru to the stars.

Mack starred in The CW network’s “Smallville,” a show about the early life of Superman that ended in 2011.

Prosecutors say she helped recruit sex slaves for leader Keith Raniere and his group called NXIVM.

Raniere also denies wrongdoing.

