State lifts most brown water advisories for Kauai

The state Health Department has lifted several brown water advisories on Kauai, which previously had an islandwide advisory due to the torrential rainfalls and flooding in mid-April, with the exception of the stretch from Keoniloa Bay to Sheraton Beach.

Brown water advisories no longer remain in effect for the following beaches: MacArthur Park, Hanapepe Salt Pond, Poipu Beach Pavilion, Kalapaki Beach, Kealia Beach Park, Anahola Bay Pavilion, Hanalei Bay Pavilion and Waioli Beach Park.

While brown water advisories are based on visual examinations, teams from the state Health Department have also been testing the water for enterococci, an indicator of potentially unsafe bacteria in the water. The lifted beaches tested well below the threshold of 130 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters.

Beaches around the Garden Isle will continue to be tested frequently as part of the ongoing response to damage caused by the severe flooding.

Brown water advisories still remain in effect at Hanamaulu, Mahaulepu, Hanalei Rivermouth, Kalihiwai Bay, Lydgate Park, and from Waikoko to Na Pali and Pakala to Kekaha on Kauai.

The public is advised to stay out of floodwaters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris, according to the advisory. Children also should not be allowed to play in floodwater areas.

“If you must enter brown water along coastlines or in areas where water has pooled due to flooding, take precautions to cover any open wounds or injuries, and be sure to wash and rinse thoroughly with soap and clean water afterwards,” said the advisory.

Updates are available at the following link.