Community calls for no DUI crashes on Leeward coast

An event was held at Zablan Beach and Farrington Highway in Nanakuli to promote a community challenge for May: no DUI and DUI crashes on the leeward coast. Eddie and Paula Werner lost their 19-year-old-son Kaulana in a pedestrian crash on April 24, 2016. They, along with family members and others who lost loved ones from hit-and-runs, were in attendance. Here, the Nanakuli football team gives a pule to honor Kaulana near the site of where he died.
People hold signs along Farrington Highway to promote awareness.
Notable guests at the event were Senator Maile Shimabukuro, Chief Susan Ballard and Deputy Chief McCarthy from Honolulu Police Department, Representative Andria Tupola, and more. Many police officers joined in sign waving along Farrington Highway.
Pictured far right are Richard and Raynette Mole, parents of Daniel, 23, who lost his life in Makaha from a hit-and-run on Feb. 9th. The Moles and family members wear t-shirts with Daniel's picture as a tribute to his life. They are sign waving at the passing traffic on Farrington Highway.
Eddie Werner embraces Richard Mole with Raynette Mole next to them. The Werners lost their 19-year-old son, Kaulana, in a pedestrian crash on April 24, 2016.
From left to right: Paula Werner, Richard Mole and Raynette Mole.
Two men died in a fatal hit-and-run in Makaha, Feb. 20. They were identified as Daniel Mole and Jonah Ragsdale. The crash happened on Farrington Highway, about a mile east of Makua Cave. Many family and friends were at the crash site where a makeshift memorial was set up.
The crash site where a makeshift memorial was set up, Feb. 20.
Taylor Trout, left, and Japhet Singnoth at the makeshift memorial on Farrington Highway, Feb. 20.
Someone put a 5 mph makeshift road sign at the crash site, Feb. 20.