A collision between a moped and truck in Waianae left a 33-year-old man in critical condition this evening.

The incident occurred in an area fronting 87-230 Farrington Highway, according to an Emergency Medical Services report.

EMS personnel transported the man to an area hospital.

No other injuries were reported.