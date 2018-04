The body of a 50-year-old hiker was recovered from a hiking trail Friday night in Laie, police said.

Police were called to a report of a body on a trail near Malaekahana State Recreation Area at about 11 p.m.

It appears the man may have fallen while trying to climb a tree, and climbing gear and coconuts were also found at the base of a tree, police said.

Police said there were no signs of foul play and an unattended death investigation has been opened.