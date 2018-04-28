Former University of Hawaii DB Nelson selected by the Raiders

Defensive back Nick Nelson, who played two seasons at the University of Hawaii before finishing his career at Wisconsin, was selected in the fourth round by the Oakland Raiders today in the NFL Draft.

Nelson, who was born in South Carolina and lists his hometown as Glenarden, Md., played two seasons (2014 and 2015) for the Rainbow Warriors. He started all 13 games in 2015, before transferring to the Badgers. He redshirted in 2016 and became an all-Big Ten first-team selection in 2017.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound cornerback ran a 4.52 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and did 17 reps of 225.

Nelson suffered a meniscus injury during an individual workout for an NFL team, knocking his draft stock down.

He was picked 110th overall.

The three-day NFL Draft was completed today with no other players with Hawaii ties chosen among the 256 players selected in the seven rounds of drafting.

One of the most prominent Hawaii players not selected was former Lahainaluna and Washington State star Hercules Mata’afa, an undersized defensive tackle at 6-1, 254 whose first-step quickness helped him compile a remarkable 47 tackles for losses and 22.5 sacks in his career.

The last player picked in the draft — honored with the label of Mr. Irrelevent — was Trey Quinn, the go-to receiver for the Mustangs, whose other receiver, Courtland Sutton, was drafted in the second round by the Denver Broncos.