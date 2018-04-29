Depleted UH baseball team falls to CSUN

SHARE















Cal State Northridge’s Matt Acosta pitched a five-hitter in today’s 2-0 baseball victory over Hawaii at Les Murakami Stadium.

The visiting Matadors won two of three in this Big West series to improve to 19-24 and 7-8 in the league. The Rainbow Warriors, who were shut out for the second Sunday in a row, have lost consecutive series. The ’Bows are 22-17 and 8-7.

It was a lost weekend for the ’Bows, whose projected starting pitcher was scratched for the second consecutive game. On Saturday, Neil Uskali felt tenderness in his right (pitching) arm and was held out. Today, it was left-hander Dominic DeMiero, who was scratched after experiencing tenderness in his pitching arm while warming in the bullpen. Logan Pouelsen also was unavailable to pitch because of arm tenderness. Trapasso said the three pitchers will be evaluated Monday to determine their availability for the coming weekend’s series against Cal Poly.