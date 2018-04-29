 Depleted UH baseball team falls to CSUN
April 29, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

Depleted UH baseball team falls to CSUN

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
April 29, 2018
Updated April 29, 2018 4:22pm
ADVERTISING

Cal State Northridge’s Matt Acosta pitched a five-hitter in today’s 2-0 baseball victory over Hawaii at Les Murakami Stadium.

The visiting Matadors won two of three in this Big West series to improve to 19-24 and 7-8 in the league. The Rainbow Warriors, who were shut out for the second Sunday in a row, have lost consecutive series. The ’Bows are 22-17 and 8-7.

It was a lost weekend for the ’Bows, whose projected starting pitcher was scratched for the second consecutive game. On Saturday, Neil Uskali felt tenderness in his right (pitching) arm and was held out. Today, it was left-hander Dominic DeMiero, who was scratched after experiencing tenderness in his pitching arm while warming in the bullpen. Logan Pouelsen also was unavailable to pitch because of arm tenderness. Trapasso said the three pitchers will be evaluated Monday to determine their availability for the coming weekend’s series against Cal Poly.

PREVIOUS STORY
SandBows seeded third in NCAA beach volleyball championship
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING