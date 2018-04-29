UC Irvine beats Hawaii in Big West water polo final

The University of Hawaii women’s water polo team lost 8-7 to UC Irvine in triple overtime in today’s Big West tournament final in Irvine, Calif.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The University of Hawaii women’s water polo team lost 8-7 to UC Irvine in triple overtime in today’s Big West tournament final in Irvine, Calif.

Irvine’s Cara Borkovec scored the game winner on a power play with 17 seconds remaining. Hawaii (21-5) could not convert on a power play with a minute remaining in the match.

Irvine rallied from a 3-1 halftime deficit and tied the game at 7-7 on Megan Falcon’s goal with 43 seconds left in regulation. Both teams were scoreless in the first and second overtime periods.

Elyse Lemay-Lavoie and Chloe Barr scored two goals each for Hawaii, which last won the Big West tournament in 2015.