Luka Doncic, Mavs bounce back, gain split at OKC

Luka Doncic and P.J. Washington scored 29 points apiece while leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 119-110 victory over the host Oklahoma City Thunder today, evening their Western Conference semifinal series at one win apiece.

The Mavericks hit 18 3-pointers, their highest total in the 2024 postseason.

Doncic added 10 rebounds and seven assists as he rebounded from recent shooting struggles to go 11 of 21 from the floor, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

Washington’s 29 points were a playoff career high, as he hit 7 of 11 3-point attempts and added 11 rebounds before fouling out late in the fourth.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points on 13-of-24 shooting, and he added 12 rebounds and eight assists. Jalen Williams put up 20 points.

The series heads to Dallas for Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Monday.

With less than 10 minutes left in the fourth, the Mavericks got a scare when Doncic came up hobbling after colliding with Oklahoma City’s Cason Wallace.

Despite limping through the next two possessions, Doncic remained in the game and drilled a 3-pointer, his fifth of the game, to stretch Dallas’ lead back to nine and quiet any chances of a Thunder comeback.

Doncic had gone just 5 of 35 from beyond the 3-point arc over the previous four games, including 1-of-8 effort in the Mavericks’ Game 1 loss on Tuesday.

“I was trying to focus on my balance,” Doncic said of his work after his Game 1 struggles. “My balance on shots wasn’t good. I think today was one of the hardest games I had to play. I’m battling out there, trying to get my team the win.”

The difference in Doncic was apparent from the start, as he buried a 3-pointer on his first shot of the game, fed Daniel Gafford for an alley-oop dunk on the next possession and hit two more shots in the Mavericks’ 13-2, game-opening run.

The Thunder’s Luguentz Dort, who helped keep Doncic in check during the series opener, picked up two fouls in the first eight minutes.

Doncic scored 16 points in the first quarter.

After trailing by 14 points in the second quarter, the Thunder came back to take their first lead early in the third quarter. Oklahoma City went up 72-71 on Aaron Wiggins’ jumper.

However, Dallas ripped off a 15-2 run, with the last 11 Mavericks points during that stretch scored by Tim Hardaway Jr. The Dallas reserve finished with 17 points in 19 minutes, while Kyrie Irving added nine points and 11 assists.

The Thunder not only took their first loss of the playoffs but also allowed more than 95 points for the first time.

“Our decision making wasn’t as sharp as it’s been,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “I didn’t think we had great attacks tonight offensively. I just didn’t think we were as sharp on either end of the floor as we’ve been for a long time.”