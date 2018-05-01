 Kanye West calls slavery a ‘choice’ on TMZ
May 1, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Top News

Kanye West calls slavery a ‘choice’ on TMZ

Associated Press
May 1, 2018
Updated May 1, 2018 8:30pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2016

    In an interview today on “TMZ Live,” Kanye West said, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years, for 400 years, that sounds like a choice.”

ADVERTISING

LOS ANGELES >> Before the last one had a chance to simmer down, Kanye West caused another stir, calling American slavery a “choice” in an interview today.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years, for 400 years, that sounds like choice,” West said on “TMZ Live” after questions on his pro-President Donald Trump posts and pictures that caused a dust-up last week. “You was there for 400 years, and it’s all of y’all?”

“Do you feel like I’m thinking free and feeling free?” West asked the TMZ employees in the room.

“I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything,” TMZ’s Van Lathan quickly cracked back at West, as many would in the ensuing hours.

Lathan said while West gets to live the elite artist’s life, “the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats in our lives. We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was our choice.”

Symone D. Sanders, political commentator and CNN contributor, led the anti-West chorus on Twitter.

“Kanye is a dangerous caricature of a ‘free-thinking’ black person in America,” Sanders tweeted. “Frankly, I am disgusted and I’m over it. Also (I can’t believe I have to say this): Slavery was far from a choice.”

Others put it more briefly.

“Slavery wasn’t a choice,” Russ Bengtson tweeted, “but listening to Kanye is.”

West also told TMZ that he became addicted to opioids that doctors prescribed after he had liposuction surgery in 2016. He was hospitalized for a week and had to cut short his “Pablo” tour. West said the painkillers drove him to a “breakdown,” which became a “breakthrough” when he found himself again.

West also doubled down on his love of the president, which Trump has been returning in tweets.

“I just love Trump,” West said, adding that most in hip-hop agreed with him before Trump became president. “Trump is one of rap’s favorite people.”

PREVIOUS STORY
NASA sending robotic geologist to Mars to dig super deep
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING