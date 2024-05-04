Man, 88, dies, 10 people hurt in 3 separate crashes on Oahu

An 88-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a motorcycle on Moanalua Freeway, one of three separate crashes across Oahu with a total of 11 victims overnight, Honolulu emergency responders said today.

In the first major collision, Honolulu police said at about 8:10 p.m.,the pedestrian attempted to walk across Moanalua Freeway and crossed into the path of the motorcyclist in the westbound lanes near the Moanalua Road off-ramp. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman, were treated by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics and taken to a hospital in serious condition. They were both wearing helmets, police said.

Neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors in this crash, according to a police report.

It was Oahu’s 11th traffic fatality this year, compared with 22 during the same time in 2023.

According to EMS, paramedics responded to two other accidents with serious injuries overnight. They were:

>> At 9:30 p.m., a vehicle with four women crashed into a cement pillar near 1199 Bishop St. in downtown Honolulu. The victims, between the ages of 22 and 49, were treated and taken an emergency room. Three were in serious condition while the fourth was stable.

>> Just before 1 a.m. today, four women were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Punaluu. EMS said the victims were all in their 20s. Three were treated and taken in stable condition to a hospital, while the fourth was evaluated but refused transport.