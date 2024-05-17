Man who allegedly shot at girlfriend surrenders to Honolulu police

The 45-year-old man who was being sought for allegedly ramming his girlfriend’s car and firing gunshots at her near Makapuu has surrendered, according to a Honolulu Police Department social media post.

Police said the suspect, Paul Halland Hodges Jr., turned himself in to the Kapolei police station this afternoon and was arrested for suspicion of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree criminal property damage. HPD officials said they are pursuing charges with the city Department of Prosecuting Attorney.

Police said that on Thursday at 6 a.m., a 33-year-old woman told Honolulu police that her boyfriend followed her, rammed the white Jeep she was driving and fired multiple shots at her car.

The woman drove her Jeep to the Kailua police station to report the shooting. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to police.

After the shooting, HPD said officers were looking for an “armed and dangerous suspect.”

According to state court records, on March 6, the woman secured a six-month temporary restraining order against Hodges, who has over 40 prior citations and arrests.

The woman wrote in her petition that she and Hodges were dating for four months and living together when he allegedly started to grab, hit, slap and choke her in February.

“He would isolate me in my room when angered or felt I wasn’t talking to him he would get in my face. If I said something he didn’t want to hear he would slap me or throw something towards me,” she wrote. “When I would tell him to stop and he felt I was being loud he would choke me and hold my mouth closed. I have to ask to use a car we own together.”

The woman alleged that Hodges, who was convicted of robbery in 2005, would slap her across her chest whenever he thought she was lying.