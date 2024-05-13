Ala Moana to close overnight for pedestrian bridge work

State officials are issuing a traffic alert ahead of a full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard on Tuesday and Wednesday night for construction of the pedestrian bridge.

Ala Moana will be closed in one direction at a time so crews can safely pour concrete for the Ala Moana pedestrian bridge deck, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The closure is scheduled as follows:

>> Eastbound lanes, closed 7 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday night

>> Westbound lands, closed 7 p.m.-4 a.m. Wednesday night

Motorists will be detoured to Auahi Street which will connect them back onto Ala Moana Boulevard by Kamakee Street and Ward Avenue. The sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs,” said officials in a news release. “Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on site assisting with safety procedures. All work is weather permitting.”