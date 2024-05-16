View the latest weather-related road closures on Oahu

A flood advisory for Oahu has prompted multiple road closures due to flooded roads and landslides.

A flood watch is also in effect for Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe and through Friday evening. Click here for the latest update.

“Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action,” National Weather Service forecasters said.

For the latest road closures, view the X feed from state Department of Transportation.

