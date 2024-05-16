Honolulu Star-Advertiser

View the latest weather-related road closures on Oahu

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:53 a.m.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MAY 13 Rain pounded the windward side of Oahu creating flooding and road closures on Monday. Pictured is the swollen creek nearly breaching the bridge by Waiahole Poi Factory. Multiple road closures were prompted by heavy rains today.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MAY 13

A flood advisory for Oahu has prompted multiple road closures due to flooded roads and landslides.

A flood watch is also in effect for Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe and through Friday evening. Click here for the latest update.

“Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action,” National Weather Service forecasters said.

For the latest road closures, view the X feed from state Department of Transportation.

 

