Flood advisory posted for Oahu

UPDATE: 7:35 a.m.

A flood advisory has been posted for Oahu through 10:30 a.m. today.

Radar at 7:29 a.m. showed heavy bands of rain over East Oahu falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour over the Maunawili and Waimanalo areas, the NWS said. More rainfall is moving toward Oahu from the south.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Kaneohe, Ahuimanu, Kalihi, Maunawili, Kahaluu, Moanalua, Manoa, Halawa, Aiea, Waiahole, Kailua, Salt Lake, Kaneohe Marine Base, Palolo, Waikane, Waimanalo, Pearl City and Kaaawa.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

The advisory may need to be extended if flooding persists.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Although all flood advisories were canceled overnight, most of the state remains under a flood watch as a kona low continues to pull tropical moisture over the islands.

A flood watch remains in effect for Kauai County, Oahu and Maui County through Friday evening.

“Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin this morning. Roads in several areas may be closed and property damage may occur in urban or low-lying spots due to runoff. Areas with steep terrain may also be at risk for landslides.

As of 3:51 a.m., weather officials said a kona low remains in place about 600 miles north to northwest of the main Hawaiian islands drawing unstable tropical moisture over the islands over the next few days.

Bands of moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms will dampen most islands through Friday, forecasters said. However, the kona low will begin to drift away from the islands this weekend, easing conditions over the western half of the state.

Tradewinds are expected to Monday along with milder weather for all islands.

Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation Wednesday evening in response to the kona low weather event.

The emergency proclamation went into effect immediately and allows the adjutant general to activate units of the National Guard to work in coordination with local authorities, emergency management agencies and others to mitigate the impact of the storm.

County and state agencies are directed to provide emergency relief and engage in emergency management functions. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency is on partial activation.