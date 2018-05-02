City crews remove more than 500 tons of flood-related refuse on Oahu

City crews picked up more than 500 tons of debris and waste in East Oahu and Waimanalo during recent flood cleanup efforts and will resume its normal bulky item pickup schedule this week, according to officials.

The Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance picked up and removed about 312 tons of dirt and mud from residents in the Honolulu district, and about 140 tons of mud and rocks from the Kailua district.

From April 17 to 29, crews from the city’s Environmental Services disposed of 31 containers with 90 tons of waste, collected 51 truckloads with about 245 tons of waste from curbside pickups, and removed about 475 appliances.

Crews will continue to work neighborhood streets this week through the weekend to collect more sediment and mud in affected neighborhoods.

Special bulky item pickup from storm damage debris will end today. The bin at Kawaikui Beach Park will also be removed at the close of the business day today. The city said, so far, it has not received any requests for tip fee discounts or waivers from private haulers related to storm cleanup.

A total of 173 residents of Waimanalo and East Oahu sought assistance at the disaster recovery centers set up at Waimanalo and Koko Head district parks during the last week of April.