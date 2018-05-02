Hawaii island on volcano watch as small quakes continue; Pahoa school closes

Small earthquakes continued throughout the night off of Puu Oo, prompting the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory to install additional instruments on the lower part of Kilauea’s East Rift Zone to track any changes in the surface of the volcano.

“There is clearly an intrusion of magma in the lower East Rift Zone. Not all intrusions lead to an outbreak but some do. The possibility of an eruption is very much on the table,” said spokeswoman Janet Babb.

The increased quakes led to the closure of Kua O Ka La New Century Public Charter School in Pahoa as a precaution.

Hawaii County Civil Defense was activated early Tuesday because of a surge in seismic activity and ground deformation – changes in the surface of the volcano — following the collapse of the Puu Oo crater floor on the East Rift Zone.

About 200 small earthquakes occurred within a 24-hour period as of 4 p.m Tuesday.

Crews sent to check the area Tuesday did not find any evidence of ground cracks or steam.

Babb said small temblors continued overnight. Though an exact count of earthquakes was unavailable, Babb said a majority were 2.0-magnitude temblors with occasional 3.0-magnitude.

Field crews installed global positioning system receivers in the lower East Rift Zone Tuesday in response to the activity. Crews are gearing up to install additional seismometers in the area today.

Everyone is encouraged to remain vigilant, Babb said.

Scientists have been detecting earthquakes and ground deformation in the rift of Puu Oo since April 21 but sudden changes occurred Monday following the collapse of the crater floor.