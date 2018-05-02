Military plane crashes in Georgia, officials say

Law enforcement officials confirmed reports of a plane crash at Georgia Highway 21 in Garden City, Ga., before noon today.

Savannah Fire Department said the plane is a C-130 airplane.

Gregory Martin, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration, said the plane belonged to the Puerto Rico National Guard and was bound for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.

Chatham County EMS confirmed that the plane crashed at the intersection of the highway and Crossgate Road.

Chelsea Sinclair, who works at a nearby Parker’s, said the store shook when the plane crashed.

“It went nose-first down,” she said. “We’re hearing it was a military passenger plane”

“We were seeing a bunch of black smoke, but now it’s just EMS and fire trucks and police,” she said.

Garden City Police Department said sections of Highway 21, Highway 25 and side roads in the area will be shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Mariah Majors, an employee at the Carey Hilliard’s on Highway 21 could see smoke in the air but could not see the plane.

“There was a loud boom and our lights flickered on and off,” Majors said. “I turned around about two to three minutes later and saw tons of smoke.”