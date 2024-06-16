Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man in critical condition after stabbing in Keeaumoku area

Today

A 32-year-old man is in critical condition after he was reportedly stabbed in his chest Saturday night near the Ala Moana area.

The man was provided advanced medical care in the 700 block of Keeaumoku Street, according to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report. A police bulletin reports the man was stabbed once in the chest with a kitchen knife at 9:55 p.m.

The suspect fled on foot. No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.

