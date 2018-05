A 25-year-old man was seriously injured this evening when the moped he was operating collided with a sedan in Kapolei.

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured this evening when the moped he was operating collided with a sedan in Kapolei.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Kualakai Parkway near Farrington Highway.

Emergency Medical Services transported the man to a local trauma center in serious condition.